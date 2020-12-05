AP Assembly Passes Resolution Against Holding Local-body Polls In Feb 2021 Amid COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly resolved that it is not conducive for the state to conduct the February 2021 elections amid COVID-19 pandemic while adding the legal provisions be added in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act 1994 and successive rules to manage a public health issue like this.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy spoke about the state's deal with Amul while adding that it will be beneficial for women as well as the milk farmers who will receive additional income. Taking a dig at the TDP chief and leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Chandrababu Naidu, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that he expected Naidu to be present at the time of the discussion on the Amul deal in the house while adding that he is only thinking of 'mere selfish motives'. Earlier, several TDP MLAs were suspended after they created ruckus in the house and were suspended following which Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP MLAs walked out of the assembly.

"Naidu is propagating lies"

Claiming the TDP chief intentionally got suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, CM Jaganmohan Reddy alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is 'propagating lies' about the current government through a section of media. Accusing Naidu of killing cooperative sector in a planned manner, Jaganmohan Reddy pointed out that the milk dairies were brought under the ambit of the states' Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies (AP MACS) during Naidu led-government. He further claimed that this was a blow to the government dairies. Discussing his government's deal with Amul, Reddy exuded confidence that it will be beneficial for the social and financial condition of the milk producers.

Alleging that the Heritage company profits during Chandrababu Naidu's regime, CM Jaganmohan Reddy said, "Heritage share value was Rs 100 in 2014, it increased to Rs 827 in 2017. Its value has decreased to Rs 200 by March 2020.It is the credit of Chandrababu Naidu for shut down of Chittoor dairy. The unethical practices of private dairies during the Chandrababu regime had caused severe losses to dairies in the cooperative sector."

Speaking further the Andhra Pradesh CM also gave an explanation on the pensions while adding the welfare pension was increase from Rs. 2,000 to Rs 2250 in 2019 and will be further increased to Rs. 2,500 in 2021, to Rs 2,750 in 2022 and to Rs 3,000 in the following year. Talking about the ongoing pandemic, the CM along with the Deputy CM spoke about the measures taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to combat COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)