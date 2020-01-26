Arunachal CM Khandu Slams Sharjeel Imam's 'Break India' Call; Itanagar Cops Register Case

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday revealed that the Itanagar police had filed a case against JNU PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam for his ‘Break India’ remark. Maintaining that this was an attempt to incite secession of the North-Eastern states from the country, Khandu stated that such kind of provocation leading to communal disharmony would not be tolerated. The FIR has been registered under sections 124(A), 153(A) and 153(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

This kind of provocation inciting secession of Assam & other NEstates from rest of India, creating communal disharmony, hampering severeignty & territorial Integrity of India will not be tolerated.



Crime branch Itanagar have registered Case no.2/2020 U/S124(A)/153(A)153(B) IPC https://t.co/YNJR7MepPS — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 26, 2020

Probe initiated in multiple states

With this, Arunachal Pradesh becomes the fourth state after Delhi, Assam and Uttar Pradesh to launch a probe against Imam. A team of the Assam police has already reached the national capital. Moreover, the Aligarh police has dispatched four teams to Delhi and two to Imam’s hometown in the Jehanabad district of Bihar to arrest him.

Meanwhile, multiple complaints have been registered with the Delhi police. Terming him as the mastermind of anti-national activity, the first complainant Vivek Garg alleged that Imam had committed an anti-national offence. Vishnu Gupta, the head of Hindu Sena has also filed a case alleging that people with anti-national mentality had joined the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Shocking threat

The controversy came to light on Saturday when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a video that features Imam, a key organiser of the Shaheen Bagh protests. In the video purportedly from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, he is heard saying that 5 lakh people can come together and permanently cut the North-East from India. Moreover, he stressed that this was the only way in which the Indian government would pay heed to the concerns of the protesters.

In the video, Imam said, "If we have 5 lakh organized people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

