The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Assam, Aligarh & Delhi Police Look For Sharjeel Imam Over 'Break India' Call; FIR Filed

Law & Order

After inciting people with 'Cut off Assam from India', police from Delhi, Assam, and Aligarh on Sunday, have launched a manhunt for ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sharjeel Imam

After inciting people with 'Cut off Assam from India', police from Delhi, Assam, and Aligarh on Sunday, have launched a manhunt to find former JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam. Sources report that Assam police which was in contact with Delhi police crime branch has reached Delhi. Moreover, Aligarh police too have launched a manhunt in Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh - four teams have been sent to Delhi, two to Imam's hometown Bihar's Jahanabad district.

SHOCKING: Sharjeel Imam instigates, says ‘cut off Assam from India' by blocking roads

3 states' police search for Sharjeel Imam 

To date, three complaints have been filed against Imam with the Delhi police against his inflammatory speech apart from the complaint filed by Assam police. The Delhi Police Crime Branch's interstate cell is probing into the case, as per sources. Moreover, the Delhi police have registered an FIR under section 153 of IPC for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.

Owaisi slams Sharjeel Imam's 'Assam cutoff call', says 'it’s a country, not chicken neck'

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In yet another shocking anti-India call, a video has emerged that shows former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 13 February to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed  - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

AAP’s Sisodia challenges BJP 'Arrest Sharjeel Imam within 24 hrs' over 'Assam cutoff' call

Who is Sharjeel Imam?

Sharjeel Imam - who is a Ph.D. scholar from JNU has previously discussed burning the constitution one day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the long-contested Ram Janmabhooomi-Babri Masjid dispute, according to an OpIndia report. Though he was initially involved in the Shaheen Bagh protests, he called off on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests. The protests against NRC and CAA continue with several inflammatory slogans being raised like 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' and is currently mainly led by Muslim women.

BJP's Sambit Patra calls Shaheen Bagh organiser Imam's speech, an 'open call for Jihad'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
PM MODI CONTINUES 'SAFA' TRADITION, SPORTS SAFFRON 'BANDHEJ' TURBAN ON 71ST REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
CELEBS OPEN LETTER ON CAA/NRC
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA