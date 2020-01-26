Assam, Aligarh & Delhi Police Look For Sharjeel Imam Over 'Break India' Call; FIR Filed

After inciting people with 'Cut off Assam from India', police from Delhi, Assam, and Aligarh on Sunday, have launched a manhunt to find former JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam. Sources report that Assam police which was in contact with Delhi police crime branch has reached Delhi. Moreover, Aligarh police too have launched a manhunt in Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh - four teams have been sent to Delhi, two to Imam's hometown Bihar's Jahanabad district.

3 states' police search for Sharjeel Imam

To date, three complaints have been filed against Imam with the Delhi police against his inflammatory speech apart from the complaint filed by Assam police. The Delhi Police Crime Branch's interstate cell is probing into the case, as per sources. Moreover, the Delhi police have registered an FIR under section 153 of IPC for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.

SSP Aligarh Akash Kulhari: Two teams have been sent to arrest Sharjeel Imam (former JNU student & organiser of anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh). We are working in coordination with Delhi Police and Bihar Police. pic.twitter.com/wy1XnOAQUa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 26, 2020

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In yet another shocking anti-India call, a video has emerged that shows former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 13 February to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

Who is Sharjeel Imam?

Sharjeel Imam - who is a Ph.D. scholar from JNU has previously discussed burning the constitution one day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the long-contested Ram Janmabhooomi-Babri Masjid dispute, according to an OpIndia report. Though he was initially involved in the Shaheen Bagh protests, he called off on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests. The protests against NRC and CAA continue with several inflammatory slogans being raised like 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' and is currently mainly led by Muslim women.

