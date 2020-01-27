'They Cheer When Jawans Are Martyred; Cong & AAP Support': Rijiju Cites Sharjeel Imam

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit out at former JNU student and Shaheen Bagh coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam for his 'break India' remark. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju, sharing a video of Imam's provocative speech, wrote "These Tukde-Tukde Gang" people celebrate each time a Jawan is martyred. He added that they keep speaking against India and try to destabilize India in the name of freedom of expression.

'They try to destabilize India...'

'Never dream of breaking North-East from the motherland'

Slamming the Left Parties, Congress and AAP and accusing them of supporting people like Sharjeel Imam, Rijiju said, "What is worst is Congress, Communist and AAP openly support the same group in JNU and elsewhere!" In another tweet, the Union Minister said, "We grew up with the slogan 'Jai Hind'. Patriotism runs deep in the blood of the people of North-East India. Never dream of breaking North-East from the motherland."

The Manipur police on Monday lodged an FIR against Sharjeel Imam for his "seditious" comment in the wake of the amended Citizenship Act. Imam has been booked under IPC sections 121 A (conspiracy to wage war against India), 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 which relates to "promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony", the police said.

The FIR was lodged in Imphal against Imam on Saturday for a speech he delivered at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on January 16. Earlier on Monday, the Arunachal Pradesh Police also registered a case against anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam.

READ | Ramdas Athawale slams Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' remark; calls him a "terrorist"

'This will not be tolerated'

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also slammed Imam for his "Break India" remark. "This kind of provocation inciting secession of Assam & other NE states from rest of India, creating communal disharmony, hampering sovereignty & territorial integrity of India will not be tolerated," the chief minister tweeted.

This kind of provocation inciting secession of Assam & other NEstates from rest of India, creating communal disharmony, hampering severeignty & territorial Integrity of India will not be tolerated.



Crime branch Itanagar have registered Case no.2/2020 U/S124(A)/153(A)153(B) IPC https://t.co/YNJR7MepPS — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 26, 2020

READ | Assam, Aligarh & Delhi police look for Sharjeel Imam over 'Break India' call; FIR filed

Imam on the run

Several cases and police complaints have been filed against him. On Sunday, his hometown in Bihar's Jahanabad was searched. Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed 16 teams to find him. Sources also informed that Assam police which was in contact with Delhi police crime branch has reached Delhi. Moreover, Aligarh police too have launched a manhunt in Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

READ | BIG: BJP alleges AAP's collusion with Sharjeel Imam, mocks it for supporting 'Tukde gang'

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In the video, Imam says, "If we have five lakh organised people then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. Our responsibility is to cut Assam from India then Government will hear our voice. If we have to help Assam then we will have to cut Assam from rest of India.“

READ | Arunachal CM Khandu slams Sharjeel Imam's 'Break India' call; Itanagar cops register case