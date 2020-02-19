Kejriwal Likely To Meet HM Amit Shah At Ministry Of Home Affairs

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, February 19. This is going to be the first meeting between the two leaders after the assembly elections in the national capital. As per news agency PTI, the meeting will be held at the Ministry of Home Affairs office. This meeting has been described as a "courtesy" call.

Delhi elections result

Soon after the counting of votes for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am, AAP managed to take an early lead leaving Congress and BJP behind. Celebrations started taking place at the AAP headquarters as early vote-counting trends showed a comfortable victory for the party. With time, the margins between AAP and BJP, Congress increased following which the Arvind Kejriwal-led side registered a thumping victory.

Arvind Kejriwal’s party secured 53.57% of votes in the national capital and won on 62 seats out of the 70 constituencies in the assembly. BJP, on the other hand, who contested with their allies JD(U) and LJP secured nearly 40 per cent of votes and won eight seats. Congress, a party that has ruled the national capital for many years under the leadership of former CM Sheila Dikshit, won zero seats in the election with only 4.26 per cent of vote share.

While AAP's Sanjeev Jha recorded the biggest victory margin of over 88,000 votes from Burari, AAP's Amanatullah won Okhla with a margin of 71,000 votes. Patparganj constituency witnessed a neck to neck contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi with the latter leading all throughout the counting only to trail behind Sisodia in the end. Sisodia, however, won with only a thin margin.

