Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To Manish Sisodia Arrest By ED After CBI; Fires Big Warning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Targeting the BJP, Kejriwal said that their only aim is to keep Sisodia in jail.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Manish was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It did not find any evidence and no money was found in the raid. There is a bail hearing tomorrow and Manish would have been released. So today Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him. They have only one aim - to keep Manish inside at all costs by creating new fake cases everyday. The public is watching and public will answer."

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Manish Sisodia following the arrest by the CBI on February 26. Since then he has been inside the Tihar Jail prison. He was arrested by latter agency after eight hours of questioning over the liquor policy case.

The charges under which Sisodia was arrested by CBI include IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 477A (falsification and intention of destroying evidence), something which CBI had already revealed saying that several mobile phones were destroyed. He has also been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On February 28, Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet after the move by CBI and Rouse Avenue Court sent him to judicial custody.