'Never Expected Congress To Lose So Badly': Says Digvijaya Singh After Patry's Delhi Rout

Former General Secretary of Congress Digvijay Singh congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls but also took stock of the Congress' disastrous performance which saw the party win zero seats.

Congress humiliated again

Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal for a very decisive Victory. Very Happy BJP lost, but never expected Congress to lose so badly. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) February 11, 2020

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Singh said that Kejriwal's victory was 'decisive' and that he was 'very happy' with BJP's loss. He also hinted that he expected Congress to lose the election, but not in such manner.

Counting for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly took place on Tuesday and AAP won 62 seats whereas BJP won the remaining eight seats. Congress failed to win a single seat for the second consecutive election.

Speaking to ANI later on Wednesday morning, Singh added that he believes that 'people voted for anti-BJP. That's why vote shifted to AAP.'

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigned later on Tuesday evening over the party's dismal performance. "I take moral responsibility for the party's debacle and have resigned," he told PTI. Earlier in the day, while accepting defeat, Chopra told Republic TV that he is accepting the people's mandate and he takes full responsibility for it. Furthermore, he added, "Winning and losing is a part of elections. But I am taking moral responsibility. I don't consider AAP a party - it is BJP's B team."

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "We accept this mandate and the message of the people with utter respect. We have realised that we need to refurbish the Congress party from the ground level. The workers of Congress and all the leaders who put in all efforts in this election despite our loss, we thank them and we assure the people of Delhi that with a strong Opposition, we will keep an eye on all issues pertaining to the national capital like water, electricity, education, and unemployment and will also help the voice of people reach even further."

