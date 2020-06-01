As Corona Cases Rise, Twitter Wars Between West Bengal Governor And TMC Escalate

West Bengal Governor and Mamata Banerjee's government has always been at loggerheads, but the situation escalated to new heights on Monday. The Bengal Governor took on MP Derek O'Brien, questioning him on the number of pending test reports results.

"Seek enlightenment Derek O'Brien as to how many results of test reports are pending as he is a social media spokesperson," stated Jagdeep Dhankar terming it an awfully worrisome scenario.

Jagdeep Dhankar was of the opinion that such a long delay in test results defeats the purpose of testing. He also mentioned that the state touched 371 new cases, the highest COVID number last Sunday.

"All this staggering is secondary fudging of data. This does good to none. Hoodwinking never pays in crisis.

Real-time data is the essence of awareness of people who need to be more careful in Un-Lockdown period." also stated the Governor.

The Bengal Government has announced multiple relaxations, starting from June 1. The directive issued by Bengal Government states that places of worship can be open from 1st of June, with 10 people at maximum. The Bengal Government has also allowed the resumption of shooting for TV, Film and Web, with 35 people at maximum, in non-containment zones. The shooting resumption is for fiction shows only and no shooting of reality shows has been allowed. The resumption is to be allowed from June 1.

With relaxations in the 5th phase of lockdown given by the state and Central Government, spikes in the number of cases do not seem to go down. Bengal reported 371 cases in the past 24 hours.

