Ashok Chavan Calls Kamal Nath 'a Strong Person', Says Congress Govt Will Complete Its Term

Even as the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh faces a crisis in its political situation, Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday asserted that Chief Minister Kamat Nath is a "strong person" and his government will complete its term.

Speaking on the matter of Congress MLAs allegedly being poached by the Bharatiya Janata (BJP), Ashok Chavan said that it has been BJP's strategy to split the Opposition parties.

"Kamal Nath ji is a strong person and the government will complete its term. BJP has always adopted this strategy where it does not let Opposition government work. BJP has always attempted to break the democratic system and values," he told the reporters in Madhya Pradesh.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had accused BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra of offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in MP. He also accused BJP of ferrying MLAs to the national capital.

Congress MLAs reach Bengaluru

Top sources told Republic TV on Wednesday that 4 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from the national capital. Moreover, 6 more MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are expected to reach the capital of Karnataka later in the day. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government.

There is a possibility that some more MLAs might arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. Meanwhile, a BSP MLA has allegedly refused to rebel against the Madhya Pradesh government and may return to Bhopal. Earlier, it was reported that 8-10 MLAs supporting the Congress government were 'forcibly' held in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday.

BJP-Congress trade barbs

On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs. 25-45 crore each. Thereafter, he warned the opposition that the Karnataka model would not be successful in Madhya Pradesh.

After reports emerged that some MLAs were holed up in the Gurugram hotel, Singh asserted on Wednesday that the situation was under control. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the mastermind of the alleged horse-trading operation.

