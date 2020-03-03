Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Horse-trading In MP, Says Party 'ferrying MLAs To Delhi'

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday yet again leveled allegations against the BJP, accusing it of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government.

Digvijaya said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Rambai was brought to the national capital by a charter flight on Monday by a BJP leader.

"The BJP has started bringing the MPs of BSP, Congress, Samajwadi to Delhi. Was BSP MLA Rambai not brought to Delhi by a charter flight by Bhupinder Singh ji yesterday? Shivraj ji (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) do you want to say something?" Digvijaya Singh said on Twitter.

भाजपा ने मप्र के कॉंग्रेस बसपा समाजवादी विधायकों को दिल्ली लाने की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ कर दी है। बसपा की विधायक श्रीमती राम बाई को क्या भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री भूपेन्द्र सिंह जी कल चार्टर फ़्लाइट में भोपाल से दिल्ली नहीं लाये? शिवराज जी कुछ कहना चाहेंगे? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 3, 2020

Shivraj accused of bribing

Earlier on Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that Shivraj Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to sack the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," Singh alledged.

Digvijay further claimed that the two BJP leaders are offering Rs 5 crores to Congress MLAs now and the second installment in Rajya Sabha and finally the third installment when they help in bringing down the MP government in the no-confidence motion.

Shivraj responds to horse-trading allegations

On Monday, Shivraj Singh had rubbished the horse-trading allegations by Digvijay saying that it is an old habit of the Congress leader to lie and create a sensation.

"Lying to create sensationalism is Digvijaya Singh's old habit. Maybe he wanted to blackmail the Chief Minister (Kamal Nath) and show his importance, that is why he is making such allegations," Chouhan told ANI.

In the 2018 elections, Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly and formed the government with the help of four independent MLAs, two BSP MLAs, and a Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator. The BJP had won 109 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

