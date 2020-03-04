'One Of The MLAs Held In Gurugram Back, Others Will Also Return To Us': Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday, March 4, said that suspended BSP MLA Ramabai has come back despite Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders trying to stop her. Singh's statement comes after allegations against the BJP of reportedly holding at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at a Gurugram hotel.

Speaking to the media Digvijaya Singh said, "When we got to know, Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh went there. People with whom our contact was established were ready to come back to us. We were able to get in touch with Bisahulal Singh and Ramabai. Ramabai came back, even when BJP tried to stop her"

"BJP's Rampal Singh, Narottam Mishra, Arvind Bhadauria, Sanjay Pathak were going to give them money. Had there been a raid, they would have been caught...We think 10-11 MLAs were there, only four are still with them now, they will also come back to us," he added.

On Tuesday night, Madhya Pradesh Ministers and Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were seen coming out of the ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar along with suspended BSP MLA Ramabai. "Things are under control. We will do a press conference tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Patwari.

#WATCH Haryana: Madhya Pradesh Ministers&Congress leaders Jitu Patwari&Jaivardhan Singh leave from ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar,taking suspended BSP MLA Ramabai with them.8 MLAs from MP are reportedly being held against their will by BJP at the hotel,Ramabai being one of them pic.twitter.com/VUivVHsaA4 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

Singh accuses BJP of horse-trading

Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. He said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Rambai was brought to the national capital by a charter flight on Monday by a BJP leader.

"The BJP has started bringing the MPs of BSP, Congress, Samajwadi to Delhi. Was BSP MLA Rambai not brought to Delhi by a charter flight by Bhupinder Singh Ji yesterday? Shivraj Ji (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) do you want to say something?" Digvijaya Singh said on Twitter.

भाजपा ने मप्र के कॉंग्रेस बसपा समाजवादी विधायकों को दिल्ली लाने की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ कर दी है। बसपा की विधायक श्रीमती राम बाई को क्या भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री भूपेन्द्र सिंह जी कल चार्टर फ़्लाइट में भोपाल से दिल्ली नहीं लाये? शिवराज जी कुछ कहना चाहेंगे? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 3, 2020

Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused of bribing

Earlier on Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that former Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to sack the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," Singh alleged.

Digvijay Singh further claimed that the two BJP leaders are offering Rs 5 crores to Congress MLAs now and the second installment in Rajya Sabha and finally the third installment when they help in bringing down the MP government in the no-confidence motion.

