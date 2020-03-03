Kamal Nath Seconds Digvijaya's Poaching Charges On BJP, Denies Threat To His Government

After Congress leader Digvijaya Singh levelled poaching charges against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and blamed BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Navratan Mishra for the same, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has ratified Digvijaya Singh's charge. He's further alleged that the BJP is scared that its 15 years of corruption will be exposed.

"I fully agree with him (Digvijaya Singh), today BJP is completely scared that in the coming times their 15 years of corruption will be exposed," said Kamal Nath.

He also added that MLAs have come and told him that they are being offered money. He also sarcastically said that he has advised the MLAs to receive the free money offered by BJP while denying any threats to the stability of the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government.

Digvijaya accuses BJP of horse-trading

On Monday, Digvijaya Singh claimed that bribes worth Rs. 25 to 45 crores were openly being offered to Congress MLAs. Asserting the claim, Digvijaya Singh noted that 'Madhya Pradesh was not Karnataka' and that no Congress leader is buyable.

"In Madhya Pradesh, since the BJP has come in Opposition. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Navratan Mishra, and others, who have looted the state for 15 years, are not ready to sit in Opposition. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress MLAs are openly being lured for 25 to 45 crores. They say, take 5 crores now and then take next in instalments after the government is fallen."

"I would like to caution them, this is not Karnataka. Not a single Congress MLA here can be bought. I would say it openly, that without any evidence I have never blamed anyone. This will not be tolerated," Digvijaya Singh added.

Scindia denies knowledge of claims

However, Former Congress Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday denied any knowledge of Digvijaya Singh’s claim that BJP was trying to poach the legislators of their party in Madhya Pradesh. He asserted that the Congress government has come to power on the backing of the people of the state. Moreover, Scindia ruled out any threat to the stability of the Kamal Nath-led government.

