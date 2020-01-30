Ashok Chavan Warns Jitendra Awhad For His Remark On Indira Gandhi, Says Don't Disrespect

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday warned NCP leader Jitendra Awhad for his statement on Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Taking to the microblogging site, Chavan acknowledged that Awhad clarified his position on his remark but also said that disrespect of any kind to their party leader will not be tolerated.

In his tweet, Chavan said, "Indira Gandhi who sacrificed her life for the country's unity and integrity is remembered for her duty even today. It is good that Jitendra Awhad issued a clarification in time. Even then I would like to say something about this. Anyone who disrespects our leaders will be given a befitting response."

देशाची एकता व अखंडतेसाठी आयुष्य पणाला लावणार्‍या इंदिराजी गांधी आजही संपूर्ण जगात कणखरता व कर्तबगारीसाठी परिचित आहेत. @Awhadspeaks यांनी वेळीच खुलासा केला ते बरे झाले. तरी मी यासंदर्भात एक नक्कीच सांगेन की, कोणीही आमच्या नेत्यांचा अनादर केला तर चोख प्रत्युत्तर दिले जाईल. — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) January 29, 2020

READ | Ajit Pawar Takes A Veiled Dig At Ashok Chavan, Appeals 'let Only Top MVA Leadership Speak'

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad sparked a row after in a public rally he said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi strangulated democracy and invited resistance and the same will happen in the country again. On Wednesday, Jitendra Awhad said, "Indira Gandhi had also strangulated democracy and nobody was ready to speak against her. Then, students from Ahmedabad and Patna protested and the JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) movement started leading to her defeat. This history will be repeated in Maharashtra and the country." Interesting to note that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who was then in the Congress, was a close ally of Indira Gandhi during her tenure as PM.

READ | Ashoke Pandit Slams Nandita Das's Remark On Shaheen Bagh, Calls It 'frustration'

Awhad hits back, cites a long list of Indira's achievements

After being criticised by the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Awhad quickly gave an explanation for his statement. Hitting back at Kirit Somaiya, Awhad posted a rebuttal video on Twitter in which he listed all major accomplishments of Indira Gandhi but also pointed to her fault of suspending civil liberties during the Emergency. "Indira Gandhi backed the establishment of Mumbai as the state's capital, nationalised banks, abolished privileges to former monarchs, broke Pakistan into two, annexed Sikkim and stung the Chinese, conducted nuclear tests in Pokharan but the Emergency she imposed during 1975-77 and suspension of civil liberties invited a backlash. Students rallied behind the JP movement and began protesting. This is history, everyone is aware of this."

इंदिरा गांधी ह्यांच्या असामान्य कर्तुत्वा बद्दल माझ्या मनात प्रचंड आदर आहे.

त्यांनी घेतलेले निर्णय हे क्रांतिकारी होते पण आणिबाणी बद्दल मतमतांतर असू शकतात पण एक सत्य मात्र मी लपवू इच्छित नाही इंदीराजींची आणि मोदी शहांची तुलना होऊ शकत नाही ते जवळ. पास हि पोहचू शकत नाही pic.twitter.com/X97RZK9J9o — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) January 29, 2020

He added, "Today, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are infringing upon civil liberties and people are standing up as they did in Indira Gandhi's time. My friend Kirit Somaiya should note that I am a supporter of Indira Gandhi and I'm not ashamed of saying it out loud. There can be no comparison of Indira Gandhi with Modi-Shah."

READ | Uddhav Thackeray Will Take Call On CAA Resolution: Ashok Chavan

BJP takes a jibe

Reacting on Awhad's 'Indira Gandhi' remark, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya took a jibe at the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance stating that what Jitendra Awhad said was true and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena and Congress should agree on this. "I agree with Awhad. I hope other partners of Thackeray Sarkar Shivsena & Congress will agree with Awhad," Somaiya wrote on Twitter.

READ | Sonia Had Sought Written Undertaking From Uddhav: Ashok Chavan