Uddhav Thackeray Will Take Call On CAA Resolution: Ashok Chavan

The Public works Department (PWD) Minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on bringing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act like Punjab and Kerala. He also spoke about Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's visit to Mumbai and the Common Minimum Program of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Chavan was addressing the media after a meeting of Congress state-level leaders, ministers, and MLAs. The Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge also attended the meeting.

Speaking to the media Chavan said, "We met today and discussed our role in the tri-party ruling alliance. Several issues were discussed including CAA, NRC and contradictory statements made by alliance leaders. We have decided to follow the resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on CAA and NRC and will oppose it. About NPR we will see what the CWC decides. About the Maharashtra government bringing a resolution against CAA, our stand is clear. But it is a coalition government and the Chief Minister has to take a call."

'Common Minimum Program'

Informing the media about Kharge's visit to Mumbai was to take a general review, Chavan said, "After Maha Vikas Aghadi formation, Kharge is in Mumbai to take a general review. They have issued guidelines about how the party should be in alliance. Our party's role should be respected and the Common Minimum Program from Congress should be followed. Congress should be revived with full force."

Further speaking about the co-ordination committee of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government the minister said that there will be two members each from the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena. "From Congress, Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat and I will be there. I am not aware of names from Shiv Sena and NCP."

(with ANI inputs)