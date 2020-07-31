Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Chief Whip Moves SC, Seeks Interim Stay On Rajasthan HC Order

On Friday, Mahesh Joshi- the Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly moved the Supreme Court seeking an interim stay on the operation of the HC order dated July 24. A division bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta had ordered a "status quo" on the Assembly Speaker's notices issued to sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. In his petition, Joshi mentioned that he instituted the disqualification petitions before the Assembly Speaker under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

The Congress chief whip contended that he had been able to demonstrate a prima facie case in his favour. According to him, various verdicts have consistently maintained that judicial review of the proceedings under the tenth schedule is available only at the stage after the pronouncement of the Speaker's order. Arguing against the current status of the Pilot camp's 19 MLAs, Joshi contended that persons who transgress the tenth schedule have no right to continue as MLAs/MPs even for a single day. The petition also demanded a stay on further proceedings in the Pilot camp's plea before the Rajasthan HC.

The rift within Rajasthan Congress

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday approved the state government's proposal to summon the Assembly session from August 14. This development came a few hours after the Ashok Gehlot-led government sent a revised proposal to the Rajasthan Governor containing a response to all his queries. Mishra has given directions for additional precautions to be taken during the Assembly session for the prevention of COVID-19. The session is being perceived as an opportunity for the Congress government to prove its majority amid the challenge posed by 19 MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp.

