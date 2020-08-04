Rajasthan HC To Hear All Pleas In Alleged 'horse-trading' Issue Of MLAs On August 13

Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly being convened on August 14, the Rajasthan High Court will hear all petitions in the alleged horse-trading case on August 13. While Rajasthan SOG has approached the Rajasthan HC for seeking audio samples of accused Sanjay Jain, another accused MLA Bhanwar Lal has approached the Court seeking dismissal of the FIR against him. The court will hear all pleas in this issue on August 13. Currently, the court has ordered maintaining status quo in the issue - essentially staying disqualification proceedings against former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs.

Rajasthan HC to hear pleas on August 13

#Rajasthan alleged horse-trading case: Next hearing in the case to be held in Rajasthan High Court on 13th August. Court to hear all the petitions in the matter, in the next hearing. — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

SOG probe into 'leaked tapes'

The 8-member SOG team has filed an FIR naming BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal after tapes were leaked by Congress featuring MLAs discussing money transaction with BJP leaders to topple the Gehlot government. Moreover, the Rajasthan SOG has arrested 3 people in connection to the case. While SOG has issued notice to Shekhawat, it is hunting for Pilot camp MLAs to collect voice samples for the same. They have visited two Haryana hotels but were unable to find the MLAs.

Gehlot softens his stance on Pilot

After terming Pilot as 'Nakara' and 'Nikamma', on Saturday, CM Ashok Gehlot said that he would be willing to forgive Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs if the party's high command decides to the same, while talking to reporters in Jaisalmer. Previously, Gehlot had claimed Pilot was 'useless and ineffective', but has urged Pilot and his MLAs to move out of BJP-ruled Haryana, hinting at a reconciliation. Currently, MLAs supporting CM Ashok Gehlot are holed up in Jaisalmer hotel while the 19 rebel MLAs are spread across Delhi and Haryana.

Rajasthan legal battle

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot (104), Pilot (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.

