'Ask An 8-year-old If Demonetisation Benefited You Or Harmed You?': Rahul Gandhi

On Tuesday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi government at the Centre for keeping mum on the issue of unemployment in the country. The Congress leader alleged that while the PM constantly talks on the issues of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) he does not address his promise of 2 crore jobs. Rahul was addressing the Yuva Aakrosh rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan where he also brought up the issue of demonetization.

"Prime Minister Modi had promised two crore jobs, but last year our youth lost one crore jobs. Wherever Prime Minister goes he talks of CAA, NRC but the biggest issue of unemployment is not mentioned, PM doesn't even speak a word on it," he said.

'China has left us behind'

"Even today ask an eight-year-old, did demonetization benefit you or harm you? A child will say harm. Earlier we were competing with China but now sadly, China has left us far behind. The whole world knows if there is anyone who can rival China, it is India's youth", Gandhi said, picking up where he had left off before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

School cancels classes to attend rally, then says it didn't

Rahul Gandhi's rally in Jaipur was held to highlight the issues of economic distress and unemployment. Earlier, it emerged that Jaipur's Gyaandeep PG High School had canceled all classes on Tuesday to attend Rahul Gandhi's 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally. The circular which was accessed stated that all students had to reach Albert Hall Ram Niwas Bagh at 9 AM via bus to attend the rally. The school's principal later came out and said that no such directive had been issued, and that all classes were to function as previously scheduled.

