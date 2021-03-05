Assam Cong Responds To Himanta Sarma's Fact-check, Says 'BJP Worried By Gandhi's Visit'

Responding to Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's fact-check to Congress' campaign ahead of polls, the party's state media chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma has lashed out at the BJP. Sharma has claimed that the picture shared by the Assam Minister to counter Congress' campaign is 'fake' and added that Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the state has worried the BJP. The media chairperson has also accused the BJP of resorting to 'false propaganda against Congress.

Issuing a statement on Himanta Biswa Sarma's counter, Bobbeeta Sharma said, "This is a fake photo. BJP is rattled as people are connecting with Congress and looking for progress to come back. Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Assam and her message of commitment to the people of Assam has worried the BJP. Ms Gandhi's announcement of the 5 guarantees to the people of Assam has disconcerted the BJP who are bereft of any issue to sell to people of Assam after their game of promises fell flat and are thus resorting to such false propaganda against the Congress."

Speaking of Congress poll promises and assurances, Sharma highlighted that the party would increase the daily wage of tea garden workers to Rs 365 within 30 days of forming of the government. "The BJP could not keep the promise of increasing the daily wage for tea garden workers to Rs 351 and only after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi committed to increas it to Rs 365 they hastily increased Rs 50 under immense pressure from Congress. But we have guaranteed that within 30 days of forming government we will make it Rs 365 and this has been done after consultation with all stakeholders which is feasible," she added.

BJP hits out at Cong

On Thursday, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma had hit out at the Congress and fact-checked two of its post wherein it allegedly posted photos of tea gardens from Taiwan claiming it to be of the state. Sarma shared screenshots of the posts from Congress' official campaign 'Assam Bachao' and wrote that the official Congress campaign page is using photos of tea gardens from Taiwan to say "Assam Bachao".

The BJP leader shared screenshots from a stock photography company Fotosearch which shows similar images to the ones used by Congress. "Tea pickers working in the Nantou Tea Garden, Nantong, Taiwan, China, Asia" Stock Photo, a screenshot reads.

"Congress leaders can't even recognise Assam?" the BJP leader asked, adding that "this is an insult of Assam and Tea Garden workers of our state. #CongressInsultsAssam"

First Congress couldn't identify Assam, now Congress can't even recognise Assamese people.



This is again a pic from Taiwan.



Congress leaders have forgotten Assam. Let's show @INCIndia how beautiful our land is. #CongressInsultsAssam pic.twitter.com/TfRxXdfUAK — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 4, 2021

BJP announces candidate list

In a significant development on Friday, BJP announced the first list of 70 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly election. These names were finalised in a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee Meeting held a day earlier in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli, NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma has been given a ticket from Jalukbari. Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass shall fight the polls from the Patacharkuchi constituency. The list includes 11 Scheduled Tribe candidates, 4 Scheduled Caste candidates and 4 women candidates sitting MLAs have been denied a ticket.

