Assam Polls: AGP Leaders And Saffron Brigade To Meet BJP's Top Brass In Delhi On Mar 4

With the first phase of assembly polls scheduled to be held in the state on March 27, the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are likely to meet BJP's National President J P Nadda in New Delhi, on Wednesday. The expected discussion in the meet is reportedly on the seat-sharing agreement that the alliance partners have failed to reach, in the wake of Assam Assembly Polls 2021.

AGP has been in alliance with the BJP in Assam in 2016, however the former allegedly failed to reach any deal as it had to compromise on some seats in the poll-bound state, followed by AGP who agreed to do the same. Their alliance currently has four cabinet ministers in the government led by Sarbananda Sonowal.

Assam polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6: ECI

The parties will be contesting in the Assam polls for 126 seats. The Election Commission of India has announced that elections will be held in Assam, in three phases dated — March 27, Apil 1, and April 6, while the results will be out on May 2.

The last assembly polls in the state witnessed BJP fielding 84 candidates while they bagged 60, and AGP had contested 24 seats and won 14 assembly segments. Another regional party Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) that was in alliance with the BJP in Assam had bagged 121 of the 16 seats. and later departed from the alliance. The BPF then had openly declared that it will join the opposition.

Moreover, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is also contesting the Assam polls with the Congress as their alliance partner. The poll panel meanwhile has declared that nomination papers can be filed while the last date for submission of nomination is March 9.

