Assam Jatiya Parishad Gets Ship As Party Symbol For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the newly floated regional party in the state on Sunday released the party’s registration number and symbol of a ‘Ship’ allotted to the party by the Election Commission of India for the upcoming state legislative assembly elections.

Last month, AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi had said his outfit has forged an alliance with the Raijor Dal, led by jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi, for the upcoming state elections. After a two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with Akhil Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the activist was undergoing treatment for various ailments, the former student leader had said that the two new regional parties have stitched an alliance, and a formal announcement in the matter would be made soon.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), under whose initiative the AJP was formed, said there will be no compromise on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Clause 6 of the Assam Accord seeks to provide constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards to the indigenous people of the state to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity, and heritage of the Assamese people.

Assam Assembly elections

With only weeks left for Assam to go to the polls, political parties are now gearing up for a high voltage election campaign. The ruling BJP is confident of securing a second term even as the opposition and particularly the newly formed regional political parties are determined not to give them a cakewalk. BJP has set a ‘Mission 100 plus’ target. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state on Thursday where he also held several rounds of meetings with the state BJP leaders and office-bearers, and also addressed a rally in Guwahati. The Prime Minister had been there just a few days earlier. The Congress has allied with the AIUDF in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)