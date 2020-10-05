Hathras: CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Police To Handle Cases Related To Women With Sensitivity

As the opposition continues to protest against the Hathras horror, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that 'dialogue' was the way to solve the biggest of problems. "It is possible to solve the biggest problems through dialogue. Dialogue in 'new Uttar Pradesh' is the medium to solve all problems," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also stressed on the need for the police department to be more sensitive while handling cases related to women and SC/STs asking them to be 'proactive' in such situations. "Police department needs to be very sensitive and proactive in subjects related to mothers and sisters and issues related to scheduled castes and tribes," he tweeted.

संवाद के माध्यम से बड़ी से बड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान सम्भव है।



'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' में संवाद ही समस्त समस्याओं के समाधान का माध्यम है।



पुलिस विभाग को माताओं एवं बहनों से संबंधित विषयों तथा अनुसूचित जाति व जनजाति से जुड़े मुद्दों में अति संवेदनशीलता और सक्रियता रखने की आवश्यकता है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 4, 2020

UP CM hits out at opposition for 'inciting' riots

Earlier while addressing a press conference, Yogi Adiyanath had stated that the opposition was trying to incite riots in the state, given the development that the state was undergoing. "Those who do not like development, they want to incite ethnic and communal riots. In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so they do new conspiracies, we have to move the process of development rapidly by being fully alert to these conspiracies," he said.

The opposition which has been protesting in the state against the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old girl, have been entering into physical scuffles with the police personnel during their protests, flouting social distancing norms amid the pandemic. An FIR has also been registered by the police against 153 identified persons including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with 50 unknown under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

On the other hand, the UP police has also filed an FIR under various sections of the IPC alleging 'criminal conspiracy' to incite violence through the incident. Police suspect the involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in funding alleged communal violence as the victim belonged to the Dalit community.

