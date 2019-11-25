S Gurumurthy Reveals He Advised OPS Before Sasikala's Sidelining

Earlier, there was speculation that Auditor S Gurumurthy, who is also very close to BJP top leadership as well, played a role in the merger of OPS and EPS which happened in 2017 after the sequence of events which happened after the demise of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa. Now, he himself has agreed that he did, in fact, play a crucial role in the sequence of events which happened after the demise of Jayalalithaa and when Sasikala had then started emerging as the leader of the party.

"I asked OPS why he still calls himself a man," said RSS ideologue and editor of Thuglak magazine Auditor S. Gurumurthy. While speaking at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Thuglak magazine in Trichy, Gurumurthy claimed that he was responsible for the infighting within AIADMK. He claimed to have advised Deputy CM O Paneerselvam to sit for meditation at Jayalalithaa's Memorial in 2016. This eventually led to a divide in the party. It also served as a starting point to keep Sasikala and family away from the party.

"Preparations were being done to announce Sasikala as CM. OPS was told to take care of hall arrangements. At that time, he came to me. I can’t tell in open the way I spoke to him. But I asked him why he calls himself a man. He asked me for advice and I told him to go and sit at the samadhi (Jaya’s memorial) and he’ll find a way."

Rift within the AIADMK

In 2017, O Panneerselvam sat at Jayalalithaa's memorial for 45 minutes and revolted against the leadership of VK Sasikala and her family. This led to a rift within the AIADMK and OPS called it as dharm yuth. The things later changed after the conviction of Sasikala, EPS took charge as CM and the whole family of Sasikala was evicted from the party by EPS, thus making TTV Dinakaran start another party. EPS and OPS joined together in 2018.

The statement of Gurumurthy has irked the current AIADMK leaders as he opened a personal conversation which happened between the leader. Senior minister Jayakumar said that "Gurumurthy has to control his mouth, you all know what happened in AIADMK earlier when he instigated the leaders"

Meanwhile, the auditor has given a clarification via tweet, "When I spoke with OPS, I didn't specifically about anything about him. I asked him in the sense, why AIADMK cadres are so spineless and falling in Sasikala's leg. He knew it. I hold high regard for him, he saved AIADMK from the clutches of Sasikala." tweeted Gurumurthy. This tweet has questioned the entire AIADMK, which is like adding more fuel to the fire.

Auditor Gurumurthy is also a part-time appointed director to RBI and also a close friend of superstar Rajinikanth and has been advancing him in politics as well.

