Maharashtra: Meeting Of Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group On Monday

Amid complicated political scenario in Maharashtra, a meeting of Congress parliamentary strategy group is scheduled at the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday. Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan on Saturday around 8 AM, while NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.

SC hearing on the matter

Following a crucial hearing on the legality of Maharashtra Government formation on Sunday, the Supreme court has directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, to produce the following letters at 10.30 am tomorrow-

- Governor's order on November 23, inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form a government

- The letter of Devendra Fadnavis to the Governor claiming a majority

A three-judge SC bench heard the petition of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP on Sunday at 11.30 AM, challenging Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation. The Justice Ramana-led SC bench further said that it will pass appropriate orders on Monday morning following the submission of the letters sought by the court. Plea for an immediate floor test will be considered after considering the order of the Governor. Towards this, notice was issued to the Centre, Maharashtra govt, CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

SC notice: Ajit Pawar meets Fadnavis

After remaining ensconced in his south Mumbai residence throughout Sunday, NCP leader and newly-anointed deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late night and held closed-door discussions. Earlier in the day, the supreme court issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on a plea filed by the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine seeking quashing of the governor's November 23 order inviting the BJP leader to form the government.

