Auraiya Accident:JP Nadda Condoles Death Of Migrant Workers, Prays For Recovery Of Injured

BJP National President JP Nadda expressed his condolences to the families of the migrants who were killed in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auriya on Saturday morning. Taking to Twitter, the ruling party president requested all BJP workers to fully cooperate with the administration in relief work and prayed for quick recovery of the injured. As per latest update in the tragedy, UP Chief Minister has announced a compensation for the kin of victims in the accident.

यूपी के औरेया में सड़क हादसे में 23 मज़दूरों के असामयिक निधन की खबर से मन विचलित है। मेरा सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से अनुरोध है की राहत कार्य में प्रशासन का पूर्ण सहयोग करे।

मेरी संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ है। ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 16, 2020

The accident

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a truck collided with a container truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. As per inputs received at the time of publishing, the migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Informing about the incident, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place.

Speaking to media, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur Range has said that 15 serious persons have been transferred to Saifai Medical College. He added that if need be they will be transferred to Lucknow.

UP CM announces compensation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to ensure that all the injured be provided medical care immediately. He has also sought a report from the Commissioner and IG Kanpur on the cause of the accident informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi to media. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured has also been announced by the state government.

Other accidents in the past few days

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief over the death of eight migrant labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus, and the deaths of six migrant workers in another mishap on Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway in his own state. While offering condolences for victims and their families in both accidents, Adityanath announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured in both the accidents.

