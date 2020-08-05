Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan: HRD Minister Calls Day 'historic', Says Lord Ram Inspiration To World

Union Minister for Human Resources and Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday congratulated the country and Lord Ram disciples across the globe as Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in the holy city of Ayodhya.

In a video message, Nishank dubbed the day as ‘historic’ and said, “It is a proud day for India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did lay the foundation stone for Ram Temple. It is a very important day for not only Indians, but for all those who worship lord Ram across the world. I want to congratulate all those who believe in Lord Ram. Lord Ram is an inspiration to the world.”

PM Modi at Ayodhya

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple in Ayodhya. After laying a 40-kg silver brick for the Ram temple, the PM called the day as an "emotional moment" for the country and added that "every heart is illuminated today".

"Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," he said.

"With the construction of this temple, not only is history being made, it is being repeated. The way boatmen helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift the Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's effort, the temple will be built.Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of the collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," he had added.

In the Bhoomi Pujan, nine bricks sent by devotees from across the world were laid for the Ram temple in Ayodhya today as a groundbreaking ceremony was held at Ram Janmabhoomi. Notably, soil from more than 2,000 pilgrimage sites and water from more than 100 sacred rivers were used in the rituals.

(PTI Photo)

