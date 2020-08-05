Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Union Ministers Commemorate 'historic' Ceremony, Laud PM Modi

Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a metallic plaque at the base of the temple site. The ceremony was done in the presence of 135 saints, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries.

Here's how Union Ministers commemorate 'historic' event:

Unable to attend the Bhumi Pujan due to the pandemic, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari held prayers at his residence in Nagpur, Maharashtra with his family. "There is a feeling of pride, reverence, and thrill all together," he said on Twitter.

गर्व, श्रद्धा और रोमांच की अनुभूति एक साथ हो रही है। कोरोना महामारी के कारण देश में जो असामान्य स्थिति उत्पन्न हुई है,उस वजह से हम सब इच्छा होते हुए भी अयोध्या नहीं जा पाये, लेकिन मैंने आज नागपुर में अपने निवास पर परिवार के साथ सामूहिक राम नाम पाठ कर प्रभु श्रीराम जी की पूजा की। pic.twitter.com/XyS6MpdFip — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 5, 2020

"Every Indian cherished the dream of having a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya for generations. Today by performing the Bhumi Pujan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fostered the national resolve that is associated with the rich cultural tradition of India," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a symbol of the faith of Hindus around the world for centuries. Shah further said that the ideals and thoughts of Lord Shri Ram reside in the soul of India.

"The construction of this grand Ram temple reflects the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My heartiest congratulations to all Indians on this unforgettable day. The Modi government will always be committed to protecting and preserving Indian culture and its values," he added.

इस भव्य प्रभु श्री राम मंदिर का निर्माण प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी के मजबूत और निर्णायक नेतृत्व को दर्शाता है।



इस अविस्मरणीय दिन पर सभी भारतवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मोदी सरकार भारतीय संस्कृति और उसके मूल्यों की रक्षा व संरक्षण के लिए हमेशा कटिबद्ध रहेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2020

प्रभु श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण असंख्य नाम-अनाम रामभक्तों के सदियों के निरंतर त्याग, संघर्ष, तपस्या और बलिदान का परिणाम है।



आज के दिन मैं उन सभी तपस्वियों को नमन करता हूँ जिन्होंने इतने वर्षों तक सनातन संस्कृति की इस अमूल्य धरोहर के लिए संघर्ष किया।



जय श्री राम! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2020

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who played a part as a lawyer in the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, tweeted a photo of the original document of the Constitution which has a sketch illustrating the Ramayana story of Lord Ram, Sita, and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights.

Felt like sharing this with you all.#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/jCV9d8GWTO — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 5, 2020

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Lord Shri Ram is an integral part of our culture, his life is an ideal for us. With the construction of Shri Ram temple, the holy city of Ayodhya will emerge as a cultural center in the world with its full splendor and will ensure economic development with spirituality."

The Minister has promised a complete makeover with modern facilities of the Ayodhya Railway Station and the state-run transporter has earmarked Rs 104.77 crore for it.

भगवान श्रीराम हमारी संस्कृति के अभिन्न अंग हैं, उनका जीवन हमारे लिये एक आदर्श है।



श्रीराममंदिर निर्माण से पवित्र नगरी अयोध्या अपने पूर्ण वैभव के साथ विश्व में एक सांस्कृतिक केंद्र के रूप में उभरेगी, और आध्यत्मिकता के साथ आर्थिक विकास सुनिश्चित करेगी। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 5, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a rangoli/kolam with rice powder at her temple inside her residence.

In many homes, a rangoli/kolam is made afresh each day with rice powder. This, today, in the little temple at my place. #Ayodhya #AyodhyaBhoomipoojan @ShriRamTeerth pic.twitter.com/GsphTU9dGs — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 5, 2020

Congratulations to our Hindu brethren on this historic day of laying the foundation stone for Sri #RamMandir in Ayodhya. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji on the sublime occasion #BhoomiPujan. pic.twitter.com/Q2Tct1YoV9 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 5, 2020

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

The Prime Minister arrived in an IAF chopper in Ayodhya and was received by UP CM Yogi Adityanath early Wednesday. He then visited Hanuman Garhi and prayed in the temple. He was also honoured with headgear, a silver crown, and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed by the head priest. He also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling.

Soon after PM Modi went to Ram Janmabhoomi site and began Bhumi Pujan along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Ram temple Trust chief Nritya Gopal Das and other saints. He then laid the foundation stone of the temple. On the stage, PM Modi unveiled a plaque and released a commemorative postal stamp after the UP CM, RSS chief, and Ram temple Trust chief addressed the attendees.

(PTI Photo)

