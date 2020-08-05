PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi Watches Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan On TV; See Pics

Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a metallic plaque at the base of the temple site. The ceremony was done in the presence of 135 saints, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries.

At her Ahmedabad residence, the PM's mother, Heeraben Modi, watched the ceremony being telecast live on TV.

PM's speech at Ayodhya

Addressing the nation from Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation had observed the maryada of Lord Ram when the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict of Ayodhya last year. Speaking at the historic event of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan on Wednesday, PM Modi said that the wait of centuries has ended and India is scripting a golden chapter in Ayodhya.

Beginning his speech with chants of 'Jai Siya Ram', the Prime Minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for Ram Lalla, who had been living in a temporary tent for years. He extended his greetings to all those who have been a part of Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He said that social harmony and limitations are the core principle of Lord Ram's governance which was observed during SC's verdict and he can feel the same today.

PM Modi added that from Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, from Koteshwar to Kamakhya, from Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, the entire country was immersed in Lord Ram. "Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring future generations," said the PM.

The PM visited Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony, planted a 'Parijat sapling' and then addressed the venue before leaving for Delhi. The temple which will be constructed will consist of two floors comprising of Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, having of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

(Image credit: PBNS)

