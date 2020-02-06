Union Budget
Cong's Thorat Reacts To PM’s Speech In Lok Sabha: Criticised Opposition, Silent On Economy

Politics

Congress leader and Minister for Revenue in Maharashtra Balasaheb Thorat took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 1.5 hour-long speech in Lok Sabha

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Balasaheb

Congress leader and Minister for Revenue in Maharashtra Balasaheb Thorat took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 1.5 hour-long speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday. PM Modi was speaking in the Lok Sabha over the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Taking to his Twitter, Thorat slammed PM Modi for only criticising Congress and not addressing serious issues faced by the country, citing unemployment and falling economy.

READ | Shivraj Chouhan lauds PM Modi for showing ‘mirror’ to Oppn, asks them to ‘have some shame’

PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress and asked the latter to get a better knowledge of the Constitution. There has been a constant war of words between BJP and Congress, where the latter has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of disrespecting the Constitution, over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Who brought the Emergency? Who trampled over the Judiciary? Who has brought the most amendments to the Constitution? Who imposed Article 356 the most? Those who did the above, need to get a deeper knowledge of our Constitution, said PM Modi. Further attacking the Congress, PM Modi added that "Congress should say this 'save Constitution' 100 times in a day."

PM also gave a befitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark." He said: "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."

READ | Jaiveer Shergill reacts to PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, calls him 'Propaganda Minister'

READ | 'Northeast peaceful, growing fast': Modi smashes Opposition's claims as votebank politics

Published:
COMMENT
