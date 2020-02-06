Shivraj Chouhan Lauds PM Modi For Showing ‘mirror’ To Oppn, Asks Them To ‘have Some Shame’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed his political rivals while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and said that there was a problem in opposition mindset which saw some people as 'Muslims of India' while for BJP everyone is an India. Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Chouhan praised PM Modi for his remark and said that he has "shown the mirror to those who speak Pakistan's language"

'The sooner they understand, the better for them'

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan shared a clip of PM Modi's speech and wrote, "PM Modi today showed the mirror to those who speak the language of Pakistan. True Indians are standing with Prime Minister with full devotion and perseverance. It will be better for the 'tukde tukde' gang if they understand this sooner. My friends in the Opposition, have some shame and wake up."

पाकिस्तान की भाषा बोलने वालों को पीएम श्री @narendramodiजी ने आज आईना दिखा दिया।



सच्चे भारतीय अपने प्रधानमंत्री के साथ पूरी निष्ठा व दृढ़ता के साथ खड़ा है, टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग यह बात जितनी जल्दी समझ ले, उसके लिए उतना ही अच्छा है।



विपक्ष के मित्रों, लाज बचाओ, अब तो जाग जाओ!

'We would have not seen their real faces'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament on Thursday that critics of the amended citizenship law love getting their picture taken with people who want India broken apart. Prime Minister referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the address stated that the protest around the law has made it easy to differentiate those who 'work for the party and others who work for the nation'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: Much has been said about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India. pic.twitter.com/30DCE72KT3 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

"I am very grateful to Congress and their ecosystem for the noise around CAA. If they wouldn't have done so, we have not seen their real faces. The country has now seen those who care for their party and those who care for their country", PM Modi added.

