Jaiveer Shergill Reacts To PM Modi's Speech In Lok Sabha, Calls Him 'Propaganda Minister'

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech at the Motion of Thanks for President's Address in the Lok Sabha. Taking to the microblogging site, Shergill said that PM Modi's “sashan and bhashans” (Governance and Speech) has become stale and stagnant. Shergill also called PM Modi as a 'Propaganda Minister.'

PM “sashan & bhashans” have become “stale & stagnant” -he is clearly driving governance by looking in rear view mirror rather then focusing on road ahead, once again he spoke like a “Propaganda Minister” rather than a “Prime Minister” — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 6, 2020

PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress and asked the latter to get a better knowledge of the Constitution. There has been a constant war of words between BJP and Congress, where the latter has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of disrespecting the Constitution.

"Who brought the Emergency? Who trampled over the Judiciary? Who has brought the most amendments to the Constitution? Who imposed Article 356 the most? Those who did the above, need to get a deeper knowledge of our Constitution, said PM Modi. Further attacking the Congress, PM Modi said that "Congress should say this 'save Constitution' 100 times in a day."

PM also gave a befitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark."

He said: "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the contentious remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country were extremely angry with him.

PM Modi lashed out at Opposition parties for talking against Citizenship Amendment Act and supporting anti-CAA protests saying they are the ones who "take photos beside tukde tukde chanters". In a flurry of sharp attacks, PM Modi accused Opposition parties of toeing Pakistan's line to provoke Indian Muslims.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to President Kovind's address, PM Modi said, "Some people say, what was the need to bring CAA so early? Some said this government is discriminatory on the grounds of religion. Some said we are trying to break India; ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India."

