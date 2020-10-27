Ballabhgarh Murder: Congress Slams Khattar Govt, Says 'ensure Punishment In 30 Days'

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led government in Haryana over the horrific murder of a 21-year-old girl in Ballabgarh, asking the government to ensure 'strict punishment' to the guilty within 30 days. "Goons shot her dead in broad daylight. Where is (the Manohar Lal) Khattar government? Will the daughters continue to remain insecure? In two years in Haryana (after the BJP came to power), there is a 45 per cent increase in crimes against women," the Congress spokesperson claimed.

"Khattar sahab wake up and punish the guilty. If you had daughters and they were murdered this way, then you would have known how a family feels. You should ensure punishment to the murder accused in 30 days. Otherwise this government has no right to remain in power," he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the horrific murder, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured that the culprits will be punished strictly. The Chief Minister asserted that the accused have been nabbed and no culprit will be spared. The two accused were arrested earlier today and have been sent to police custody for two days.

Read: Faridabad Murder: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Assures Strict Punishment For Culprits

Read: NCW Takes Cognisance Of Nikita Tomar's Daylight Murder In Haryana; Instructs DGP To Act

21-year old shot dead in broad daylight

On Monday, a 21-year-old woman Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused, Touseef, allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist. In the CCTV footage, Nikita is seen struggling to get free while the accused, forces her. As she refuses to get inside the car, the accused shoots her in a point-blank range and flees the spot with his accomplice. ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi has told the media that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

Sources told Republic TV that the accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage. However, after the family refused, Taufeeq allegedly resorted to eve-teasing the girl and the family had made several complaints. Protests have erupted in Ballabgarh against the brutal murder.

Read: 21-year Old Nikita Tomar Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Haryana's Ballabgarh; One Arrested

Read: Kushboo Sundar Arrested As BJP-VCK Face-off Over 'Manusmriti' Reading; 'Won't Bow Down'

(with inputs from ANI)