Faridabad Murder: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Assures Strict Punishment For Culprits

Commenting on the horrific murder of a 21-year-old woman in Ballabgarh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured that the culprits will be punished strictly. The Chief Minister asserted that the accused have been nabbed and no culprit will be spared. Khattar highlighted that the situation of a crime cannot be foreseen and hence it is important to note how quickly the police investigate the matter and nab the culprits.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Khattar said, "The culprit will be punished, in fact, he has been arrested as well. No culprit will be spared. The situation of a crime cannot be foreseen, what is important is how fast the police investigates and arrests the culprit after a crime is committed."

The two accused were arrested earlier today and have been sent to police custody for two days.

21-year-old woman shot dead

On Monday, a 21-year-old woman Nikita Tomar was shot dead outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh. As per news agency PTI, the incident took place when the woman came out of her college after appearing for an exam. The accused allegedly tried to abduct her in his vehicle and shot her when she tried to resist. ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi has told the media that the victim was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries. In the CCTV footage, Nikita is seen struggling to get free while the accused, Taufeeq, forces her. As she refuses to get inside the car, the accused shoots her in a point-blank range and flees the spot with his accomplice.

Sources told Republic TV that the accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage. However, after the family refused, Taufeeq allegedly resorted to eve-teasing the girl and the family had made several complaints. Protests have erupted in Ballabgarh against the brutal murder. Nikita's sister has told Republic TV that the accused attacked her when she came out from the exam centre and everything was captured on CCTV. She claimed that even after various complaints, Police and government have not taken action.

(Photo Credit: PTI)