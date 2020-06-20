Fathers Day Quotes From Son That Will Brighten Up This Special Day For Your Father

Father’s Day is a day that celebrated across many countries in the world. This day is all about celebrating the presence of a father or father figures in your life. Even though the world is facing a global health crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the option of taking your father out for a special dinner is risky. But you can still start Father’s Day by sending him a sweet quote or message. So here are some Father’s Day 2020 quotes that a son can send to their father.

Father’s Day quotes from son

“Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they haven’t met my dad.”

“A dad can build anything, fix anything & deal with any problem. Thank you, Dad and Happy Father’s Day”.

“Dad you are my favourite, don’t tell mom”.

Also read | Summer Solstice Quotes To Share With Friends, Family, And Loved Ones

“My Daddy makes quarantine fun. Happy Father’s Day”.

“I love you for being who you are and for all that you do. Happy Father’s Day.”

“Dad is tired. Dad is stressed, Dad is trying. But dad won’t give up. Thank you, Dad and Happy Father’s Day”.

“Having a friend is a gift of life. But having a friendly father is a fortune of life”.

“Dad, thanks for being slightly less embarrassing than all the other dads. Happy Father’s Day”.

“I smile because you’re my father. But I laugh the hardest because there is nothing you can do about it. Happy Father’s Day, Papa”.

Also read | World Refugee Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends Or Post On Social Media This 2020

“Dad, thank you for being my superhero by day and my free taxi service by night. Happy Father’s Day”.

“Any man can be a father. But it takes someone spectacular to be a Dad”.

“Dad, first of his name in my life, keeper of the wallet, coach of all sports, killer of spiders, the ultimate taxi driver, great at making bad jokes, the giver of good advice. Happy Father’s Day, your majesty”.

“If at first, you don’t succeed… Call Dad”.

“He did not stand alone. But who stood behind her was the most potent moral force in his life. The love of his father”.

“Dad your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever. Happy Father’s Day”

Also read | Smriti Irani Shares Inspirational Quotes, Urges People To Chase Their Dreams

Also read | Billie Eilish Quotes: Inspiring Words From The 18-year Old Artist That Shouldn't Be Missed