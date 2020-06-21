International Yoga Day 2020: Vice-President Wishes Citizens; Says 'Yoga Is A Way Of Life'

Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu called Yoga a 'way of life' on Sunday, June 21, on the occasion of the sixth International Yoga Day. Sending out "best wishes" on International Yoga Day, the Vice-President stated that Yoga is an excellent tool for maintaining physical and mental health in the face of changing lifestyles due to globalization.

Urging people to make Yoga a part of their daily lives, he said, "May we all enjoy the Yoga spirit that is an integral part of Indian culture and way of life and be happy." He further stated that all the attempts to link religion to Yoga are inaccurate. "Let us understand that yoga itself has no differences. This is the way of life, this is health science. This is art," he added.

PM Modi addresses the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation on Sunday virtually, on the occasion of sixth International Yoga Day. Extending his greetings during the address, he said that it is a "day of solidarity and universal brotherhood." According to him, "Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet." He also stressed on the benefits of Yoga as he elaborated on the theme 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'. According to PM Modi, this year's Yoga Day theme is to stay away from social gatherings owing to the dangers of the COVID pandemic and urged the citizens to perform yoga from home with their family.

Greetings on #YogaDay! Sharing my remarks on this special occasion. https://t.co/8eIrBklnLI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2020

About International Yoga Day

The international Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 in order to spread awareness about the significance and benefits of Yoga. It was first suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his United National General Assembly (UNGA) speech in 2014. Followed by the propositions, the UNGA drafted a resolution that was titled 'International Yoga Day' on October 14, 2014.

