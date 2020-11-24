'Be Careful Speaking About Hyderabad': KCR's Daughter Kavitha Warns BJP's Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was in Hyderabad on Monday for campaigning for the party in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The MP from South Bengaluru called the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, to be held on December 1, the BJP's gateway to the south. "Change Hyderabad today, change Telangana tomorrow, change South India day after tomorrow. The whole nation is watching Hyderabad," he said.

Tejasvi, at a media interaction, also targeted the Owaisi brothers. He charged AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi with preventing development in Hyderabad but allowing Rohingya Muslims in the city.

विकास के लिए

ChangeHyderabad

Corruption-free Govt के लिए

ChangeHyderabad

Family Politics बंद करने के लिए

ChangeHyderabad

21वीं सदी के Infrastructure के लिए

ChangeHyderabad

AIMIM का Terrorism बंद करने के लिए

Change Hyderabad

तेलंगाना को ऊँचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए#ChangeHyderabad pic.twitter.com/t5MBwDQDIR — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 23, 2020

Taking a veiled dig at Tejasvi Surya, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and MLC from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said "the gentleman from Bengaluru" should be more careful while speaking about Hyderabad, as the city respects the culture and lifestyle of everyone.

'Hyderabad has changed a lot'

"The gentleman from Bengaluru should understand that we belong to the city which respects the culture and lifestyle of everyone. People of Hyderabad care only about development. I challenge the BJP leader to tell what have they done for Hyderabad? How much flood relief have they provided to the city?" asked Kavitha.

Attacking the BJP leader further, she said that she heard the 'gentleman wants to change Hyderabad', but added that the city has changed a lot in the last six years since TRS came into power.

"I heard that a young leader of BJP wants to change Hyderabad. He should realise that Hyderabad has changed a lot in the last six years. Hyderabad is now a global city. Amazon has come to Hyderabad, Google has come to Hyderabad. We have an uninterrupted power supply and drinking water in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad we have created a network of roads to beat any other metro in the country," said the TRS leader.

Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be held in December. And, there are 150 wards in the corporation.

(With agency inputs)