Before Tamil Nadu Polls, CM Palaniswamy Waives Jewelry Loans Of Farmers & Self-help Groups

In a host of developments taking place in election-bound Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami announced on Friday that jewelry loans up to six sovereigns obtained by farmers in cooperative banks would be waived off by the government.

Speaking in the state assembly, EPS said that the decision was taken considering the extraordinary situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclone faced by the farmers' community. He also announced a waiver of loans taken by women's self-help groups.

Recently, the CM had announced a crop loan waiver of Rs 12,110 crore, after which there were demands from various quarters to waive the jewelry loan.

Tamil Nadu govt raises retirement age

The announcement comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government increased the retirement age of all government employees by a year from 59 to 60. All the government employees including local government bodies, teachers, and PSU workers who were to retire on May 31, 2021, will be included in this new retirement age, CM Palaniswami informed the assembly on Thursday.

Metro rail fare slashed

Last week, EPS had announced a reduction in the maximum fare for travel in the Chennai Metro rail by Rs 20, bringing down the fare for full-length travel to Rs 50 from Rs 70. Though the commuters will have to pay Rs 10 for a distance of up to 2 kilometers, according to the new fare structure, the fare for a distance from two to five km will be Rs 20.

Students promoted without exam

The Tamil Nadu CM also announced the students appearing for classes 9th, 10th, and 11th will be declared pass, in a light pandemic situation in the state. The students were also given relief from mandatory written examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

EPS to withdraw cases against protestors

Earlier on Friday, CM Edappadi Palaniswamy promised to withdraw cases lodged on participants in the anti-CAA protests in the state. Addressing a rally at Kadayanallur in Thenkasi, he vowed to withdraw all cases registered on individuals who had participated in protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) along with taking back the cases on those who flouted COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. As per reports, an estimated 10 lakh cases are expected to be withdrawn if the AIADMK fulfills its promise.

The announcements and welfare schemes come just weeks ahead of elections that are due in April-May 2021.

