Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Booked For His 'shoot Protesters Like In UP' Remark

An FIR has been filed against Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh over his controversial remarks suggesting that anti-CAA protesters damaging public property be shot like in other BJP-ruled states. The Ranaghat Police Station registered the case after a complaint from local Trinamool Congress leader Krishnendu Banerjee.

On Sunday, the Kharagpur MP, citing the example of the Yogi government's resolve to recover the cost of damage done to public property during violent anti-CAA protests from the rioters responsible, had threatened to shoot those involved in damaging public property in the state. Bengal has witnessed some of the most active and regular agitation against the CAA and NRC, often backed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ruling Trinamool Congress party.

"Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state," Ghosh had said addressing a public gathering.

Bengal is no UP, says Mamata

Reacting to Dilip Ghosh's remark, CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed him by reminding him that "Bengal is no Uttar Pradesh". The TMC supremo asserted that Bengal and UP are poles apart.

"This is a shame. How can you say this? You are promoting firing, but this is not Uttar Pradesh. Firing won't happen here. You want to kill people for protesting?" CM Mamata Banerjee asked. She gave a stern warning to BJP that those responsible will be held "equally responsible" if any untoward incident were to occur in the future.

BJP calls statement 'irresponsible'

BJP on Monday quickly disowned Ghosh's statement with BJP MP Babul Supriyo stating that BJP has nothing to do with what the former may have said. Terming Dilip Ghosh's remarks to be "irresponsible", Babul Supriyo took to his official Twitter handle and called Dilip Ghosh's claims to be a "figment of his imagination". He also went on to clarify that the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and all other states have never stooped to shooting people for any reason.

