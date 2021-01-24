Bengal BJP Shares Clip Of Mamata Praying At Rally; Asks 'then Why Oppose Jai Shri Ram'?

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at the Victoria Memorial event organised to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, because of Jai Shri Ram chants from the crowd, a major controversy has broken out. While the Congress has supported CM Mamata and said that BJP has no right to insult the Bengal CM, BJP has claimed that CM Mamata insulted Netaji and asked as to why is she irked by Jai Shri Ram.

Now, going a step further in poll-bound West Bengal, in a communal remark, Bengal BJP has shared a clip of CM Mamata in which she is reciting an 'Islamic prayer'. BJP has asked that if Mamata can recite a prayer during a speech, then why she has a problem with chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.'

If CM Mamata Banerjee can recite an Islamic prayer at a West Bengal government event, why does she have a problem being greeted with Jai Shree Ram?



Appeasement?



She disgraced Bengal and insulted Netaji’s legacy by her conduct at the event to commemorate Netaji’s anniversary. pic.twitter.com/OpQ7MR60m2 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) January 24, 2021

Desh Nayak Vs Parakram Diwas

The BJP and Trinamool are currently embroiled in a battle to claim Freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy. The Government of India has decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. It has already renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", has arranged a program at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, released a memorial postal stamp. The Centre announced its move ahead of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'. These moves come ahead of Bengal polls in April-May.

Meanwhile, the Mamata government has announced that a committee is formed for year-long celebrations dedicated to Netaji - similar to the Centre. It has also organised a 'Padyatra' for Netaji, build an INA Monument at Rajarhat and proposed to form a National Cadet Corps (NCC) like organisation in state-run schools and colleges and name it 'Jai Hind Bahini'. Opposing the Centre's 'Parakram Diwas' announcement, CM Mamata said, "We have observed 'Deshnaayak Divas' today. Rabindranath Tagore called Netaji 'Deshnaayak'. What is this 'Parakram'?," adding "You are building a new parliament and buying new planes, why no memorial for Netaji?"

