Mamata Banerjee Claims 12.68% GDP Growth In West Bengal, Slams Centre Days Before Budget

Speaking as the Chief Guest of the Trinamool Congress's youth or YUVA meet at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that Bengal's economy has been performing better than that of the country. The Chief Minister said that the Gross Domestic Product or GDP of Bengal is 12.68 percent, which is the highest in the country and above the national average.

"GDP in Bengal is 12.68. The 40 unemployment rate is down by 40 percent, I'm proud of this. Capital Expenditure has increased as well", said the Trinamool Congress supremo addressing her youth workers.

Taking on the Centre on the state of the economy, CM Banerjee lashed out on Centre's decision to disinvest public undertakings like Air India. She took the event to praise Bengal Govt's 'Kanyashree' initiative.

"3 types of Kanyashree done by us, we are securing girls lives. In Primary schools, in high schools, in universities. We have it covered. We are giving 20 lakhs as a student loan to SC/ST students if they want to study abroad. 10 lakhs for them, if they want to study in India", said Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking about the IT sector in West Bengal, she once again stated that her government is allocating a total of 200 acres for the IT sector which is being developed on the lines of Silicon Valley where 70 new technological set-ups are going to come up in the IT hub.

Celebrating the day as 'Khadya Sathi Diwas' or 'Food for All' day, Banerjee said that her government was also providing special assistance to the people of Jangalmahal, the Hills and Aila-affected areas besides, farmers of Singur, the Toto tribe and tea garden labourers.

"Today is #KhadyaSathiDibas. We have ensured food security of 90% of the population of #Bangla who gets rice at Rs 2/kg. We provide special assistance to people in Jangalmahal, Hill & Aila-affected areas, farmers of Singur, tea garden workers & the Toto tribe," tweeted CM Banerjee.

Not only the CM but the Finance Minister of Bengal, Amit Mitra too had blamed the Centre for its failed policies including demonetisation, which he claimed one of the prime reasons behind the economic slowdown. The Chief Minister on Monday criticized the Centre for the 2016 Demonetisation as well.

