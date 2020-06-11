Bengal Guv Calls For 'surgical Strike' On Corruption; Smells A Scam In 'excise Pot'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday tagged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet saying "surgical strike" at corruption in the public interest is must and added that he is in "unsparing high alert mode". He appeared to hint that there is some sort of a scam taking shape "in the excise pot" although he gave no details.

In the tweet, Dhankar raised an alert for "public functionaries" to not fall prey to "such sinister mechanism" and that the law would surely catch up. In the following tweet, the Governor claimed that favouritism and single tender issues were flagged to the state Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha and asserted that transparency and accountability have to be followed. "Primary focus has to be welfare of people," he added.

Hope scary reports @MamataOfficial “ALL THAT IS BREWING IN THE EXCISE POT” are untrue. Another SCAM taking shape!



Surgical Strike at CORRUPTION in public interest MUST.



ALERT: PUBLIC FUNCTIONARIES should not fall prey to such sinister mechanism.



Law would surely catch up(1/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 11, 2020

FAVORITISM-SINGLE TENDER issues were flagged to Chief Secretary @MamataOfficial.



Transparency and accountability have to be followed-Unscrupulous elements have to be warded off-not patronized. Am in unsparing high alert mode.



Primary focus has to be welfare of people. (2/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 11, 2020

Governor-govt tiff

The West Bengal Governor and the Trinamool Congress government has been at loggerheads since the start over a host of issues, lately being the handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The Governor and ruling party members often spare on Twitter over governance issues where Dhankar points out perceived faults and mismanagement in part of the state government while TMC leaders, and even the CM, allege that the Raj Bhavan has become an outpost for the Centre to intervene in state affairs.

