Bengal Guv hits Back At TMC MP On 'confrontational' Letter, Says 'listen To Call Of Duty'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar wrote to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee urging him to listen to "conscience" and the "call of duty rather than be driven by an external script". This came after Banerjee's letter to Dhankar in which he stated that the Governor is acting as "loudhailer of the ruling party" at the Centre. The exchange is the latest in the fiery clash between the Mamata Banerjee government and the Governor.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Jagdeep Dhankar said that it is time to engage in the fight against the novel Coronavirus outbreak instead of being part of a "strategy to combat the Governor". In another tweet, he trained guns at the Mamata Banerjee-led party, alleging his outreach to the party yielded no result.

Final response to Kalyan Banerjee. Urged him-listen to ‘conscience’ and call of duty rather than be driven by external ‘script’. Remote controlled steps are unworthy for men of worth



Time to engage in Covid 19!battle than be part of emerging strategy to combat Governor.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/F7s2gK2lh2 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 29, 2020

In Covid 19 combat have had enormous benefit of counsel from leaders of all political parties except TMC.



Outreach to TMC yielded no result.



I am ever available to discuss issues concerning the welfare of people of West Bengal.



Let us not bicker. Time to beat Covid 19. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 29, 2020

Dhankar's letter

In the letter, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar stated: "I am surprised that you are positioning on behalf of Hon'ble Chief Minister while you are nowhere in the loop on this. This pseudo defence is unfortunate and you are ignoring that my communication is a response to what the Hon'ble Chief Minister started and put before the public to take a call."

He went on to add: "Your communication is bereft of any substance. It is a diversionary tactic to deflect attention from monumental failures of the government in tackling the COVID-19 menace by ill-advised confrontational approach of the state government and the same is widely known."

Kalyan Banerjee's letter

Kalyan Banerjee had in his earlier letter to Dhankar stated: "Your recent expression that the Hon'ble Chief Minister was appeasing the Muslims itself establishes that you are acting as a loudhailer of the ruling party in the Centre. In a indirect method you are spreading communalism and inciting disharmony in the state of West Bengal."

Letter to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Hon'ble Governor of State of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/TQwaKy1Y1k — Kalyan Banerjee (@KBanerjee_AITC) April 28, 2020

