Supriyo Slams Firhad Hakim; Says 'development & Leadership Under Mamata Hollow Words'

After Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday said that the poll-bound state of West Bengal has witnessed a phenomenal development under the leadership of CM Mamata Banerjee, Babul Supriyo, the Union Minister of State for Environment Forest & Climate Change, on Sunday slammed the leader and asked him that why is he lying. Taking to Twitter, Babul Supriyo while addressing Hakim said that terms like "development, driving Bengal forward under Didi's leadership" are all "hollow words".

Kahe jhhoooot bolte ho Firhad bhai 😹Terms like "Development, Driving Bengal Forward under Didi's Leadership" R all hollow words•Your Party & your leader Honble @MamataOfficial needed to love Bengal over her #TMchhi Politics to achieve all that•

Janta-Hakim kya kehti hai dekhna https://t.co/65ktlQrFIU — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) February 28, 2021



Not only this, the Union Minister further said that Firhad Hakim, the TMC party and CM Mamata need to love Bengal, rather than prioritising their party's politics. Pointing towards the upcoming state Assembly elections, he said that the TMC party should wait for the results to know the opinions of the people of West Bengal.

These comments by the Union Minister came after Kolkata Mayor on Saturday said that under the able leadership of Mamata Banerjee, the state has seen a phenomenal development. He further said that TMC will drive Bengal forward towards yet another decade of such development. Pledging his support to CM Banerjee, Hakim appealed to the state people to support the Chief Minister.

Bengal has seen phenomenal development under the able leadership of CM @MamataOfficial & to drive Bengal forward towards yet another decade of the same, I pledge my support to Bengal's daughter!



Click: https://t.co/avMYSs02WV & pledge your support NOW!#BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay pic.twitter.com/ICDH29T26T — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) February 27, 2021

West Bengal polls

This year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the Assembly elections for West Bengal will be held in eight phases across 1,01,916 polling stations from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

20 Assembly constituencies in 5 districts of the state will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in 4 districts will go to polls in the second phase of April 1. Later in the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to the polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in 5 districts will go for polling on April 10. In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22. 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29.

Besides announcing the polling dates, the ECI has also announced that it has appointed two special poll observers- Vivek Dubey and MK Das as well.

