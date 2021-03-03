'Bengal Polls More Imp For BJP?': Nusrat Jahan Leads TMC's Counter On CM Yogi Over Hathras

On Tuesday, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan tweeted a report based on the shocking murder that took place in Uttar Pradesh and lodged a sharp attack on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the increasing number of crimes against women in his state.

The TMC MP's remark came hours before the BJP leader headlined an election rally in West Bengal's Malda district. During the Rally CM Yogi criticised his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on the issue of women's safety and alleged that the cases of Love Jihad continue, while TMC is indulging in appeasement politics.

On Tuesday, the BJP leader hurled series of controversial charges at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and said that the state had descended into 'lawlessness' and 'anarchy'. "There is anarchy in Bengal, the citizens are pained. Security is a huge concern. We need to ensure the change in Bengal," Yogi stated at the rally. Other TMC leaders were quick to allege irony in the UP Chief Minister's remark.

Kolkata Mayor and Cabinet minister Firhad Hakim tweeted a video related to the incident with the hashtag 'BJP Hatao Beti Bachao' slogan which was a play on BJP's flagship 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

I fail to understand how the safety & security of this lady's family could not be prioritized for a CM but Bengal polls? Certainly!



Curious if @BJP4Bengal leaders imagine Mr @myogiadityanath to be the "protector" of women's security and rights in Bengal!#BJPHataoBetiBachao pic.twitter.com/gAkJVMTLqb — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) March 2, 2021

TMC MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar tweeted, "Yet ANOTHER Hathras! The count of dreadful incidents being reported from the BJP ruled UP is unending! The people of UP are suffering as the state of law and order is in shackles, yet Yogi Adityanath is in Bengal? #BJPHataoBetiBachao".

West Bengal State President Trinankur Bhattacharjee tweeted, "It is another day in UP nothing has changed. When is Yogi Adityanath going to address the issue of women's security? And rather than solving the issues in his state, he is here in Bengal on poll campaign! Shame! #BJPHataoBetiBachao".

Trinamool Congress on Tuesday said that when a father was shot in front of his daughter's eyes, the Chief Minister is busy holding election rallies in Bengal.

"Hathras in Uttar Pradesh again! Father shot in front of the daughter's eyes! Father killed to save his daughter's honour!" This statement from TMC comes ahead of Adityanath's visit to the poll-bound state of Bengal for campaigning," said TMC.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, while speaking at a rally in Malda, Adityanath said that this (Bengal) is the land of change. "Currently, the situation in Bengal has become chaotic and unhappy,". During the course of his address, he also spoke about the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and remarked that there were parties in Uttar Pradesh who did not want it to be built, highlighting "see the condition of these parties today". He drew a parallel to Bengal, and claimed that there were parties here as well which were opposed to 'Jai Shri Ram.' Yogi added that the public will definitely punish the 'Ramdrohis'. He added that after the BJP will come to power, TMC and Congress goons will run away.

This had happened at a time that the father of a girl who was allegedly molested two years ago was shot dead by the accused on Monday at Sasni village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. The deceased was fighting the molesters of her daughters in Court and had filed a case against them in July 2018.

