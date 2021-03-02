UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes On West Bengal Counterpart Mamata Banerjee At Malda Poll Rally

With the West Bengal elections nearing, the BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to lead its campaign's latest leg. Speaking at a rally in Malda, Adityanath said that this (Bengal) is the land of change. "Currently, the situation in Bengal has become chaotic and unhappy," he claimed. During the course of his address, he also spoke about the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and remarked that there were parties in Uttar Pradesh who did not want it to be built, highlighting "see the condition of these parties today". He drew a parallel to Bengal, and claimed that there were parties here as well which were opposed to 'Jai Shri Ram.' Yogi added that the public will definitely punish the 'Ramdrohis'.

Yogi's election campaign in Bengal

The UP CM alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was opposed to God (bhagwaan) in the state. He said, "I want to remind you that Holi will be celebrated after few days. Holika is lit on the day of Holi. Holika also opposed God." He urged Bengal natives, "on the occasion of Holi, make the BJP win and celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas of hope and new beginnings."

During his address, Yogi Adityanath slammed the ruling party in Bengal for not implementing the Centre's policies and schemes. He said, "Mamata Banerjee's government does not allow Modi ji's welfare scheme to be implemented. There are atrocities committed on the people here." Yogi asked "Why was the Ayushman Bharat project not launched? Why was the Kisan Samman Nidhi not launched?" Promising development in the poll-bound state, the BJP leader said, "If our government comes here then all the schemes will be implemented." Yogi added, "we have fulfilled the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Modi ji's government removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir."

He continued, "after the BJP will come to power, TMC and Congress goons will run away. To take Bengal on the path of progress and to support the vision of a 'Sonar Bangla' of PM Modi, Bengal residents need to lend their support." Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, the BJP leader said, it is the responsibility of the police to maintain the law and order and to take action against the accused. But, it is shocking that the administration supports these actions in Bengal." The UP CM said that a few years ago there was hooliganism in UP as well, but now it has stopped. "I want to tell you that after two months the goons will be begging for their lives in Bengal too", he added.

'All slaughterhouses will be shut down': Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi went on to accuse the TMC government of threatening Bengal's culture. Yogi opined, "No one is bound to celebrate their festivals in UP. The state government (in Bengal) has also tried to ban the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'. The government here banned several Puja Pandals during Durga Puja. However, cow slaughtering is forcefully started during Eid. I am shocked to see that some people have hurt the sentiments of the Indian citizens. It hurts us, the entire country, when we see an environment of anarchy in Bengal." All slaughterhouses will be shut down in 24 hours of the arrival of the BJP government, Yogi declared.

Praising the history of Bengal, UP CM said, "Bengal brought the first Nobel Prize in the country. Bengal used to lead the country." Referring to Swami Vivekananda, Yogi said that he led the fight to bring recognition back to Indian culture. Swami Vivekananda had declared openly - 'I am Hindu'. Bengal is a place that had directed people to fight against British rule, Yogi went on. While concluding his address, he asserted, "Bengal elections have given you a chance to change the situation."

Elections are to be held in West Bengal in 8 phases, with counting of votes scheduled for May 2.

