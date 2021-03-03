'Won't Let Communal Forces Come To Power In Bengal': Tejashwi Yadav Backs Mamata Banerjee

On Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said their priority and duty is not to let any communal and fascist force come to power in poll-bound West Bengal. Ahead of the Bengal elections, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD had solidified its alliance with Trinamool Congress (TMC). RJD has also announced its plans to contest the assembly polls in Assam, in coalition with the Congress and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) led by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.

"It is our priority and duty to not let any communal and fascist force come into power (in West Bengal). We have decided to strengthen Mamata ji's hands and give our unconditional support to her. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called us and we will be there, wherever she needs us," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

"It is Lalu ji's decision to provide full support to Mamata Ji. Our first priority is to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal," Yadav told ANI after meeting the TMC supremo at Nabanna. He further took a dig at the BJP leaders 'Baraat' in West Bengal witnessed in the recent week amid their campaign for the party. Yadav questioned their ability to run the government in the state better than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The BJP is such a big party. The BJP has brought a 'Baraat'(procession) of all the union ministers to West Bengal. Who is their groom? Name a single BJP leader who is more experienced than Mamta Banerjee in running the government. Will you hand over power to a leader who does not have any experience?" Tejashwi Yadav asked, reported ANI.

EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates

In the upcoming Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term whereas BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched an alliance for the polls. The Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for West Bengal and elections will be conducted in eight phases. The counting of votes for the polls will take place on May 2.

West Bengal (8-phase election)- 294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)- 1,01,916 polling stations

Assembly term ending on June 1

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

