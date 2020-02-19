AAP Set To Provide Doorstep Delivery Of Ration To Over 17 Lakh Beneficiaries In Delhi

Days after retaining a majority in the Delhi Assembly, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is all set to provide doorstep delivery of ration for over 17 lakh Delhites in the national capital. Under the National Food Security Act 2013, a subsidised ration is already provided, however, the new step will spare people from the burden of queuing up at ration shops.

Earlier, the Kejriwal government in its previous tenure had introduced a similar step of doorstep delivery of caste and income certificates and driving licenses. The State government's plans to provide doorstep delivery of ration could not be implemented due to the Centre vs State power tussle.

The first Cabinet meeting of the new government is likely to take place on Wednesday and doorstep delivery of ration might be among the top agenda. Food Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday reviewed the status of implementation of the scheme and directed the officials to ensure that there was no further delay. The Minister showed immense confidence in the doorstep delivery plan as he stated that the scheme will go a long way in helping the poor and needy to obtain ration at their doorstep.

READ | Kejriwal Likely To Meet HM Amit Shah At Ministry Of Home Affairs

Kejriwal's Environment Min to hold meet to tackle air pollution

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai will be holding a high-level meeting over Delhi's air pollution on February 20. The meeting is expected to take place at the Secretariat. Rai took oath as a Cabinet Minister on February 16, in the new Delhi government.

READ | Sanjay Singh: Delhi Has Proved Their Son Is Not Terrorist But A 'deshbhakt'

Rai, who was given the charge of the crucial environment department in the new AAP government, had said that reduction in pollution levels will be among the top priority of the Arvind Kejriwal government. “The new Environment Minister has called a meeting of top department officers on Thursday to chalk out the plan to deal with city’s pollution,” the official said.

CM Kejriwal started his third term as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Monday after leading a stable government for the last five years. While Kejriwal had introduced multiple popular welfare schemes such as making travel for women free in Delhi metros and Delhi buses and also offered water and electricity at vastly subsidised fares, there has been no solution on the issue of extremely high levels of air pollution that has plagued the city every winter.

READ | 'Need To Work For Coming 4 Years': Cong's Singhvi Pulls No Punches, Saves One For BJP

READ | Kejriwal Holds Review Meeting Over Defeat On 8 Delhi Assembly Seats

Image Credits: PTI