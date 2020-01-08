Bharat Bandh: CPI(M) Participates In The Protest Rallies Against Centre

With 25 crore people participating in a nationwide strike called by the trade unions, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) extended its support to the nationwide strike and slammed the Central government over various issues like concessions in taxes to corporates, extending an invitation to foreign corporates to take over defence and mining, among other issues.

The official Twitter handle of CPI(M) Kerala shared the video from the 'Mazdoor Kisan strike', where CPI(M) supporters and workers can be seen carrying out a protest march against the Central government.

#MazdoorKisanStrike against Modi Govt’s huge concessions in taxes to corporates, inviting foreign corporates take over of defence and mining, using

public funds to bail out sinking corporates, allowing allowing crorepatis to flee

after embezzling lakhs of crores. pic.twitter.com/lDYaujcH5l — CPI(M) Kerala (@CPIMKerala) January 8, 2020

CPI(M) has been carrying out protests across many Indian states. The party has been carrying out activities like 'Rail Roko Andolan', Road blockade, protest rallies, etc.

Rail roko at Palsit Station in Burdwan border in support of the #AllIndiaWorkersStrike protesting divisive agenda of #CAA, #NRC, anti-people, anti-worker policies of the BJP-led NDA Govt.#MazdoorKisanStrike #StrikeHardSaveBengal pic.twitter.com/PYY4ucQrQt — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) January 8, 2020

READ | Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Banking, transport may be hit due to trade unions' strike

Congress and Sena extend support to 'Bharat Bandh'

Maharashtra state government headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extended its support to the Bharat Bandh of January 8. While talking about the 'Bandh', Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said, "State Government supports today's Bharat Bandh call of different trade unions. The Central government is an anti-labour government."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to his official Twitter handle and extended his support to the 'Bandh'. The Congress leader also went on to call PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's government 'anti-people and anti-labour.'

The Modi-Shah Govt’s anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends.



Today, over 25 crore 🇮🇳workers have called for #BharatBandh2020 in protest.



I salute them. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 8, 2020

READ | BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain calls Bharat Bandh by Left-backed unions a 'flop event'

'Bharat Bandh 2020'

Banking, transport and other services across the country are likely to be hit as trade unions have called a nationwide strike on Wednesday. Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike to protest against the government's "anti-people" policies.

Ten central trade unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last to go on a nationwide strike on January 8, 2020.

Various bank employee associations, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), have expressed their willingness to participate in the strike.

READ | Lukewarm response to trade unions' bandh call

READ | Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi salutes trade unions, calls Centre 'anti-people & anti-labour'