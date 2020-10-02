Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad Vows To Visit Hathras: 'Will Protest Till Yogi Resigns'

Inspite of UP police sealing Hathras amid outrage over Dalit woman's gangrape, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Friday, vowed to visit the victim's family. Demanding CM Yogi Adityanath's resignation, he said that he was prepared to go to jail to ensure justice was served. Bhima Army was one of the many political parties like AAP, Congress, CPI(M) who staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the victim.

Azad: 'CM Yogi must resign'

Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad takes part in a protest against Hathras incident, at Jantar Mantar



He says, "I will visit #Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time UP CM doesn't resign, & justice is served. I urge SC to take cognizance of the incident." pic.twitter.com/tw49i8CS6I — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

He added, "I request the cleaners, sweepers to stop doing the work and make their voice heard to this deaf govt. I will not return unless justice is served and Yogi resigns. I am ready to go to jail, will do everything to fight this injustice. I will go to Hathras, I want SC to take cognizance of the matter."

Hathras SP and 4 others suspended

Cracking down on negligent police officers, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has suspended five police officers - district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir, Commanding officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh, and Head Constable Mahesh Pal based on the preliminary report submitted by the SIT. Moreover, all officers involved in the case will have to undertake narco and polygraph tests, as ordered by the Chief Minister. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the case and sought a response from senior state officials by October 12. A 3-member SIT constituted by Adityanath is probing into the case and an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house along with a government job to one family member has been announced.