Bhupesh Baghel Backs Rahul Gandhi's Remark On PM Modi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he said "PM Narendra Modi has already stopped visiting foreign countries."

Agreeing to Rahul Gandhi's statement, Baghel jokingly said that PM Modi was a "multinational Prime Minister who used to stay more outside the nation than in the country".

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had attacked PM Modi over issues of rising unemployment, claiming that the Prime Minister will not be able to step out of his house in the next six months as a result of his "false promises of employment".

"From the time Home Minister Amit Shah has started talking about CAA and NRC, the Prime Minister's foreign visit has almost stopped," said Bhupesh Baghel.

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi had a fiery exchange of words over the latter's remarks.

Rahul Gandhi's "Danda" remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made disrespectful remarks against PM Modi saying that the youth of India will 'beat him up with a stick'. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Delhi, Gandhi said that Modi will 'not be able to step out of his house in six months from now'.

"PM Narendra Modi, who is giving speeches, he will not be able to move out of his house in the next six months. The youth of India will lathi-charge him to make him understand that without employment, the country can never progress," Rahul Gandhi had said while addressing a rally at Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi.

PM Modi tears into Rahul Gandhi's over 'danda' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' jibe, saying he been abused sufficiently in the last 20 years that his back has become 'danda-proof', and he will further strengthen it.

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi said, "I heard a Congress leader say that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, "For the past 20 years, I have heard a lot of abuses and been gaali-proof. Now, I will make myself danda-proof."

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)