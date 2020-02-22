BIG: Mandir Trust Chief Announces 'Construction Of Ayodhya Temple To Begin In 6 Months'

In a massive statement, President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, on Friday, claimed that the construction of the Ram Temple will begin in 6 months. Reaffirming that the Mandir will be in the same place where the Babri Masjid was present, he said that the temple will be built according to the model which has been displayed previously. He added that the date of beginning construction for the temple will be finalised in the next meeting of the Trust.

"Ram temple construction will start in 6 months. It would be on the lines of the model displayed earlier. The temple will be built where Lord Ram dwells in Ayodhya and the date of construction with be finalised in the next meeting of the trust," he said to reporters in Gwalior.

He also announced that Governors and Chief Ministers of all States will be invited to participate in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Moreover, he added that the Government will not be pressurized for any funds for the temple. The Centre recently upgraded the security of Das from Y+ to Z, before electing him as the president of the trust.

The members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust met PM Modi at his residence on Thursday. The meeting which was scheduled at 5:30 PM at the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence was done to officially invite PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir. Gopal Das Maharaj had led the delegation including VHP leader Champat Rai, K Parasaran and Swami Govind Giriji Maharaj which met PM Modi. The Prime Minister had announced the formation of the trust on February 5.

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. Subsequently, the apex court has dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict.

